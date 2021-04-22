Free lineworker courses for women at Calhoun Community College

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College wants you!
Calhoun Community College has free slots available for a training program to get women in a new career. We’re talking about lineworkers.
There are 10 free spots for eligible applicants interested in pursuing a career as a line woman.
In the past, this has been a predominantly male field. Officials with Calhoun want to change that.
“The course, as well as the field of line worker employment, has always been historically dominated by males,” said Houston Blackwood, director of Calhoun Workforce Solutions. “In the past, female students have participated in our courses, but the completion rate for those students has remained low.
This is an active job that allows an exciting career outdoors.
We’re told the curriculum provides one-on-one custom training designed to meet industry standards. OSHA 10 safety training, first aid and CPR as well as obtaining a CDL license upon completion is also included in this custom training program.
Officials with the program also say students need to have the physical ability to climb up an 80-foot pole.
If you’re interested, you do have to meet the following criteria:
- Female
- Have children
- FREE Childcare is available during instruction time
- Must meet federal income guidelines
Classes start June 28!
To learn more about this program, as well as how to register, visit www.calhoun.edu/lineworker.
