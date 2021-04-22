Food Bank of North Alabama opens new location in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville-based food bank that feeds more than 80,000 people each year is expanding to the Shoals!
With this new location, the Help Center food pantry and other area agencies have access to food in the new Florence warehouse.
The Florence Food Bank delivered its first load of pallets to the Help Center this week. Help Center President Cindy Young said the delivery only took an hour. That’s compared to the four-five-hour roundtrip journey to Huntsville.
Young believes the expanded access will allow her organization to better serve neighbors in need.
”We can go several times a week. We can take one pickup truck, or two cars, or whatever we need to to get groceries. Whether it’s for the day, or for the week or whatever we need,” said Young.
This new facility is coming just in time.
The Help Center was serving around 300 families a month before the pandemic. Now, it’s not uncommon for the organization to serve closer to 900 families every month.
The help center is located on South Court Street in Florence and open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and the 4th Saturday of each month. If you have questions or need assistance call the Help Center at 256-766-7663.
