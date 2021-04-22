Crash causing major delays on I-65 in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re driving down I-65 in Cullman County, you may need to reroute.
Officials with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and ALGO confirm a major crash occurred at I-65 NB just north of exit 299 near a rest stop.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. and crews are still working to clear the scene. Officials advise motorists to avoid the area and reroute if possible.
Information on how the crash happened or if anyone is hurt has not yet been released.
There are no further details at this time.
