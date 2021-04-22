ALDOT: Alabama 117 should reopen by early June

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A major north Alabama road that has been closed from a landslide could reopen in June, according to officials with ALDOT.
ALDOT officials say they are in the final stages of designing a repair for a portion of Alabama 117 that was shifted by a landslide following storms at the beginning of April.
Right now, WAFF is told work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 3. However, the first phase of the project will require continued closure of the highway between Valley Head and Mentone for about 30 days from the start of work. Those 30 days are if there are no unforeseen circumstances that get in the way.
After the road reopens to traffic, the second phase of work is estimated to take another 45 days and will require single lanes to close at times.
