Woodville man faces murder charge after allegedly shooting his wife

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Woodville man following a death investigation early Wednesday morning
James Keith Guffey, age 28, was charged with murder on April 21. Guffey was booked into the jail shortly before 4 a.m. and no bond is currently set.
According to Sheriff Chuck Phillips, deputies were called to a shooting on County Road 17 late Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s Office investigators say Guffey allegedly shot and killed his wife Rose Ann Marie Guffey with a high-powered rifle.
JCSO continues to investigate.
