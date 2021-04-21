State Troopers searching for driver that hit pedestrian, fled

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Troopers are searching for a white van and its driver after a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Tuesday night.
ALEA says the victim was hit from behind and transported to the hospital.
The crash happened on Rustic Cedar Lane near Capshaw Road in Madison County.
ALEA troopers are asking that anyone with information about the van or driver call their Decatur post at 256-353-0631.
Troopers described the vehicle as a white commercial van.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.