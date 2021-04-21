Shoals man accused of child pornography, sex abuse found guilty

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man was found guilty on all counts in a child pornography and sex abuse case.
Juan Fuentes was charged with 51 counts of production and possession of child pornography and 50 more counts of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12.
He now faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.
This was the first trial in the county since the pandemic forced courts to close. Investigators said that Fuentes was a family friend of the victims.
Over the last two days, jurors heard from the victims, their families and expert witnesses. Prosecutors said dozens of pornographic images were found on multiple devices that belonged to Fuentes.
Assistant DA Angie Hamilton said the victim’s brother testified that he saw Fuentes putting a Benadryl in the victim’s milk before bed. His defense team maintained it was a conspiracy against their client and the photos were doctored and dates were changed on them to frame their client.
