Rocket City Trash Pandas President, CEO Ralph Nelson stepping down

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rocket City Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson is officially stepping down from his role with the franchise.
The news came Wednesday afternoon, just weeks before the Trash Pandas’ first game. Nelson has not given a reason for his resignation just yet.
However, officials with the team released the following statement:
WAFF Sports Director Carl Prather has reached out to Nelson about the recent announcement.
Watch that interview for more details as it airs on WAFF 48 News at 10 tonight and online.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.