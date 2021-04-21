Pisgah man arrested after allegedly shooting parents during failed suicide attempt

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Pisgah man is facing an aggravated assault charge following a Tuesday evening shooting on County Road 83.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips, officers responded to a shooting call at 6:30 pm on April 20 in Pisgah. Responding officers said 23-year-old Jacob Allen Garrett allegedly shot his mother and father.
JCSO officers believe Garrett’s parents were attempting to stop him from using the gun on himself when shots struck them instead. Both were transported to Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga.
Nothing further is available at this time as the incident is still under investigation.
