Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 following assault of elderly man

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to an assault on an elderly man that took place in October 2020.
Throughout the course of the investigation, deputies obtained arrest warrants for Billy Joe Carruth and Brittney Nicole Clem. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the elderly man was offered $500 to drop charges against Carruth and Clem, however, he refused.
LCSO tells WAFF, Ian Van Hunter and Johnathan Colby Parsons were hired by Carruth and Clem to allegedly assault the victim on April 13. Deputies said one person who witnessed the attack was also robbed by Hunter and Parsons.
Carruth, 49, and Clem, 42, have been charged with bribing a witness, intimidating a witness and first-degree criminal conspiracy to commit assault. They are both being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $255K bond.
