Madison City Schools update the latest on 2021 senior graduation

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools announced that a graduation ceremony will be held this year for seniors. However, the schools system will operate under some constraints due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Superintendent Ed Nichols, there will be two graduation ceremonies held on May 17 at Alabama A&M University Louis Crews Stadium.
The first ceremony will be for Bob Jones High at 3 p.m. and the second ceremony will be held for James Clemons High at 8 p.m. Each senior will be given eights tickets for guests to attend the ceremony at AAMU, said MCS.
Over the past years, graduation was held at the Von Braun Center. VBC is currently operating under COVID-19 guidelines that prevent students from graduating with their entire class.
MSC told WAFF, if those guidelines are lifted before May 17, they will look at the possibility of moving graduation to the VBC to eliminate the possibility of weather concerns with an outdoor venue.
The schools system plans to provide eight tickets to each graduating senior if graduation is held at VBC, but if guest tickets will be limited graduation will not be moved to the VBC, said MCS.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.