Local property manager talks rent relief, what to learn from eviction moratorium

“It’s been tough, working with the owners,” Antoine said. “Bringing them to an understanding of, ‘Hey, I know you have a mortgage and I know your property is going to have problems because people are home, they’re using the home much more frequently, things are breaking, you have to fix it, money is not coming in and the property is still being used and there’s no telling when money will come in.’ But on the other hand, the tenant doesn’t know when they’re going to find work, so it’s just a meeting of the minds.”