Huntsville man indicted for 2019 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On April 16, Marcus McCarver was indicted by a grand jury for shooting and killing another person in 2019.
This indictment comes two years after 19-year-old Austin D’mar Rich was shot and killed at a Huntsville apartment complex on March 20.
The charges were originally against a man names Demorris Lauderdale but were dropped by the district attorney’s office after evidence proved he was not in Huntsville at the time of the murder.
There are no further details on whether an arraignment has been set or not.
