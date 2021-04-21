Huntsville Animal Services lowering pet adoption prices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services have lowered adoption prices to help homeless cats and dogs find new homes.
In previous years, many individuals would visit “the pound” to adopt an animal for a very low price. HAS said they offer similar services in a more advanced way, but for the same inexpensive price.
According to HAS, adopters can take advantage of retro pricing starting at $10 by adopting a loving pet. The adoption package includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, a city license and a free bag of dog food. Some exemptions apply.
Those who are unable to adopt pets can foster an animal through their foster program that helps reduce kennel populations.
HAS is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville. The shelter is open on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
