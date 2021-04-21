How some employees can get paid time off while getting vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Business owners, keep reading.
Your employees may be able to get a day off to get the COVID-19 vaccine while getting paid.
Wednesday, President Biden announced the tax incentive for businesses with fewer than 500 employees.
If that’s you, the government will let you claim the paid time off you give each employee on your taxes.
It can even apply to workers who needed to take some time off to recover from side effects after the shot.
The Biden Administration says the goal is to help incentivize workers to get vaccinated.
The owner of Fleet Feet tells us many of his employees have gotten their shots already.
“I can just tell by the way some of them talk that they’re just not going to get it or don’t want to get it and I don’t ask why or their reasons. I’m going to make sure it’s clear that hey, ‘we’re participating in this and you can get a day off with pay.’ And anything they can do to get vaccinated I think is going to get us to a more normal type life,” Dink Taylor said.
If you’re a business owner who wants to learn more about how to claim the tax credit, click here.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.