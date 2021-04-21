Food giveaway at Toyota Field this weekend

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A local church is giving away groceries this weekend to anyone in the community!
Refuge Church is partnering with the Rocket City Trash Pandas and One Gen Away to distribute 40,000 pounds of free groceries on Saturday, April 24.
Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. Each vehicle will receive one grocery cart of food.
Senior Pastor Jason Parks says it’s a service the church has been providing for the past three years. He says the pandemic made community outreach an even greater priority.
Food distribution starts at 9 a.m. at Toyota Field.
Food will only be given through a drive-thru line so there’s no need to get out of your car.
