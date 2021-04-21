Decatur to resume using inmates for litter cleanup, recycling

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You may soon see Alabama Department of Corrections inmates picking up litter around Decatur.
This week, the Decatur City Council approved a Work Squad Agreement allowing inmates to assist multiple city departments. The city paused the program almost one year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Decatur Communications Specialist Emme Long, the program will resume in the coming months.
“We don’t have an exact date because they are waiting on vaccinations to go through the department of corrections...we are thinking May or June,” Long said.
Long detailed three types of work where the inmates will make the most impact.
“So at the landfill, they will help with operations. At recycling, they help with hand sorting materials disposed of in the recycling department. In litter cleanup, they have two crews that go around the major thoroughfares and clean those as well,” Long said.
During the inmate assistance pause, Long said the use of temporary workers was costly.
On average, Landfill/Recycling Services reports they spend $60,000 for 12 months with the ADOC. During the pause, they spent over $83,000 in just 10 months.
At Street and Environmental Services, the director reported the program provides a savings of about $10,280 per work release member a year.
In the new agreement, the ADOC will make $15 a day per inmate, with an additional $5 per day per inmate in transportation costs. Long said recycling usually uses about 10-12 inmates. The landfill, which is on the same site, uses one or two inmates for assistance. Additionally, two crews are used for parks and recreation litter cleanup consisting of four people on each crew.
”It’s a win-win for both of us,” she said. “I think with the inmates they have a chance to get out and to prove they are productive members of society. We see a lot of times they ask for recommendations from their supervisors when they come up for parole so it really gives them a chance to get out in fresh air, earn some money as well and it impacts their city in a positive way.”
According to the agreement, the city will also provide a trained supervisor for the inmates. The inmates will make a percentage of the money, according to Long.
