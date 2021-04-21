Decatur police searching for 3 people in connection to stolen credit, debit cards

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three people accused of stealing credit and debit cards on April 12.
Officers said multiple credit and debit cards were reported stolen out of cars near Point Mallard Park. After reviewing surveillance from a Target in the area, three individuals were seen leaving the store after using the cards, said DPD.
If anyone has any information about this incident or the identity of the subjects, you are asked to contact Detective Tony Vest at 256-341-4637 or by email at tvest@decatur-al.gov.
