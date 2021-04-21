Crime of the Week: Catalytic Converter Criminals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - They pretend to work on their own cars, but instead, they stole something valuable from UNDER a victim’s car.
See if you can qualify for a four-figure reward by identifying these catalytic converter criminals.
An employee at the Publix store on Old Monrovia Road discovered an unpleasant surprise when he finished work. He told police that his catalytic converter was cut off from his car. Video surveillance shows the White SUV driven by these wanted car part thieves.
Investigators say one of the suspects will act like they’re taking care of their own car, lifting the hood, or checking the tires. Then, an accomplice slides underneath a different vehicle to cut off the catalytic converter!
If you have a tip that leads police to these suspects, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.
