Cold & breezy today with frost possible overnight tonight

Changes pushed in while you were sleeping last night as a cold front blasted through the Tennessee Valley. The majority of the light showers have already dried up aside from a stray sprinkle, but you’ll definitely notice a drop in temperatures this morning. Temperatures are into the upper 30s and low 40s to start the day today and gusty winds are making it feel much colder. Feels like temps this morning are into the mid-20s in some spots! The cold and wind will continue through the rest of the day today with gusts from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will also only make the low to mid 50s this afternoon despite sunshine. Overall, just COLD.