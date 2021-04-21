Cold & breezy today with frost possible overnight tonight

Happy Wednesday. Reach into the back of that closet and grab your winter coat, hat and gloves…
Changes pushed in while you were sleeping last night as a cold front blasted through the Tennessee Valley. The majority of the light showers have already dried up aside from a stray sprinkle, but you’ll definitely notice a drop in temperatures this morning. Temperatures are into the upper 30s and low 40s to start the day today and gusty winds are making it feel much colder. Feels like temps this morning are into the mid-20s in some spots! The cold and wind will continue through the rest of the day today with gusts from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will also only make the low to mid 50s this afternoon despite sunshine. Overall, just COLD.
Overnight tonight will be even colder. This will bring the threat at frost for some neighborhoods across the Valley. Air temperatures Thursday morning will be into the mid to upper 30s with light winds less than 5 mph. The frost chances will really all depend on the amount of cloud cover that moves in. High clouds may help limit development out there Thursday morning, but I would still cover up your sensitive plants just in case. Temperatures will warm slightly Thursday afternoon with the 70s for the weekend. Rain chances move in overnight Friday into Saturday with better rain chances for Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.