Breezy & Partly Sunny for your Afternoon

Clouds will begin to break away and allow sunshine to poke through for your afternoon hours. Unfortunately, it will not do much to warm us up for your Wednesday. Temperatures will struggle and only get into the middle to upper 50s for highs.
Dry and cold for your evening with clouds pushing east. Winds will continue from the north overnight, but turn calm. Lows will sink into the 30s overnight making way for a chance at frost Thursday morning.
Warmer for your Thursday afternoon, with temperatures in the middle 60s. Sunshine and milder winds are doing us a big favor here.
We won’t see chances for rain in the Valley again until Friday evening. A frontal system bringing warmer temperatures and moisture will make way for the chance at thunderstorms and an inch or more of rain.
Highs warm in the extended forecast and more rain chances make their way in to the next 10 days… but it’s looking a little more like April should.
