UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office says Morgan County Corrections Officer was injured by inmate who killed Alabama A&M student

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office say a corrections officer is now in the hospital after being injured by an inmate.
Mike Swafford with the Sherriff’s Office confirms Lemond Lawrence Burns attacked Officer Kathy Evans on April 19 when meals were being distributed.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, inmate Burns asked to go on a smoke break. Officer Evans told Burns they would get to smoke breaks once meal time was over. Inmate Burns continued to walk up on Evans who told him to back away.
That’s when deputies say Burns punched Evans twice, knocking her to the ground. Additional Corrections Officers quickly responded and called for medical help. Evans was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where she is in serious condition, but doing okay.
Burns is now charged with 2nd degree assault and faces a $50,000 bond. He will face these charges once previous State and Federal sentences are served.
Burns, 22 of Alpine, has been in the Morgan County Jail since February 2021, for the murder of Dallis Patrick Ryan Wolfe. He was rehoused in an isolation pod.
There are no further details at this time.
