Trial begins for Lauderdale County man facing child molestation, pornography charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Juan Fuentes is standing trial for charges of possession of child pornography and child molestation.
Three people took the stand on April 20 to testify, including one of the alleged victims.
Today’s evidence centered around the images investigators say were found on multiple devices.
Prosecutors presented the photo evidence yesterday and continued today.
The images didn’t show the victim’s face, but the victims post puberty body, and a hand that looks like Juan’s scared hand.
Lead investigator of the case, Sgt. James Distefano and Ken Rager, a digital forensics expert with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, both testified.
On the stand, Rager said it’s difficult to identify someone who’s 16 and 17 in child pornography cases, but it’s easy to identify someone who hasn’t hit puberty — the victim who was shown in the photos today was 16 at the time.
Rager was able to determine that the pictures of the victim were taken while she was underage by the time stamp of the pictures, metadata and through a forensic review.
The second victim took the stand today and said she and her sister were victims of sexual abuse from periods ranging from 2008-2016.
Closing remarks of the trial will happen Wednesday.
