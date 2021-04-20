Sunshine & warmth today with changes on the way today!

Happy Tuesday! Take advantage of the warmer weather and beautiful sun today because you’ll miss it by tomorrow!
Waking up to another seasonally cool start to the day today with temperatures into the mid 40s for much of the Valley. The calm winds could also lead to a little bit of fog in some spots of the Valley. Enjoy today because we are expecting a massive change overnight tonight. Temperatures today will be right about normal into the mid-70s with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Skies should stay mostly clear all day with a few clouds coming in late in the day and then overnight.
Overnight the changes start as a cold front will sweep in, bringing in some showers and cooler temperatures. Those showers will stay light for most communities, but the bigger impact will be the cold. Temperatures may drop into the 30s for some Wednesday morning. Wind chill on Wednesday morning will likely be into the 20s! Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will be drastically different, dropping into the mid-50s. Wind will be breezy too, so all in all it will not be to fun to be outside. Overnight temperatures into Thursday will be even colder bringing the threat at some patchy frost for some neighborhoods. Air temperatures Thursday morning will be into the mid to upper 30s with light wind. Frost chances will really all depend on the amount of cloud cover.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.