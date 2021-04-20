Sunshine & warmth today with changes on the way today!

Overnight the changes start as a cold front will sweep in, bringing in some showers and cooler temperatures. Those showers will stay light for most communities, but the bigger impact will be the cold. Temperatures may drop into the 30s for some Wednesday morning. Wind chill on Wednesday morning will likely be into the 20s! Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will be drastically different, dropping into the mid-50s. Wind will be breezy too, so all in all it will not be to fun to be outside. Overnight temperatures into Thursday will be even colder bringing the threat at some patchy frost for some neighborhoods. Air temperatures Thursday morning will be into the mid to upper 30s with light wind. Frost chances will really all depend on the amount of cloud cover.