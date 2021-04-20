Shoals family honors life of loved one with scholarship fund

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been two months since 48-year-old Patrice Denice Lott was found dead inside of her Florence home in February.
April 20 would be Patrice Lott’s birthday. But now her family is spending it paying it forward. The Shoals family is honoring the life of their loved one with a new scholarship fund.
Patrice Lott was found dead on February 14th. It was a Valentine’s Day her daughter will always remember.
“I bought her flowers,” said her daughter, Latrice Alexandria.
“Right, they were just coming back home and that’s what they came home too,” said her cousin, Lasonia Fuqua.
Roydricker Lamar Bullock is accused of killing Lott. He was arrested on March 5th.
We sat down to talk with Lott’s family. They tell us she had graduated college just two weeks before she was murdered.
“It’s devastating for our family as a whole because we never had anything like this happen,” said Fuqua.
To keep Lott’s legacy alive, her family is giving five scholarships to high school seniors. Two $500 and three $250 scholarships.
“It’s graduation time. Her birthday is coming back. She just graduated and she was so proud to graduate. How about let’s give a scholarship to a deserving senior,” said Fuqua.
Fuqua said this would not have been possible without the help of the community.
“I just posted it on Facebook that we were going to do it and I got so much inbox and phone calls and text messages, ‘How can I help? How can I help? How can I donate,’ and I was like oh wow,” said Fuqua.
They say this is another way to keep her memory alive.
“It’s a bittersweet situation, but we’re trying to make the best of it,” said Fuqua.
Her memory gets to continue to live on through her family and the scholarship recipients.
Bullock’s next hearing is set for May 5th.
