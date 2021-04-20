Marked for Life Ministries opens hope center to serve people in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new non-profit is aiming to be a ray of hope in DeKalb County.
Marked for Life Ministries has been serving DeKalb County for about year now. But recently, they opened their Hope Center on Gault avenue in Fort Payne.
“That looks like food assistance, clothing assistance, we also help with financial coaching and GED classes. So, we have really large amount of things to help people get back on their feet and give them the hope they need to live everyday life,” said Director Logan Legrande.
He said they’ve helped about 75 people in the last 6 months.
“We meet with them for about an hour, so we really sit down and build a care plan to transform their life and that’s what we want is to not just give them a hand out but a hand up and see their life change,” said Legrande.
Legrande said the pandemic created even more need in the community.
“There have been so many people in 2020 that were in desperate need of assistance and we just didn’t want to give people a food box. We really wanted to help them have their life transformed, so that they can be back in everyday life we everyone,” said Legrande.
If you are need of help, you are encouraged to visit the Hope Center Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Gault Avenue in Fort Payne.
