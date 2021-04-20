Police arrest one man after he robbed victim at gunpoint in Decatur gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to the Texaco located on 6th Avenue in reference to a robbery on April 14.
When officers arrived they located the victim, who was a customer in the store at the time. During the investigation, officers determined the victim was robbed at gun point while inside the business
The suspect in the investigation was identified as Ricardo Santos Bass, 39, said Decatur Police. On April 14, authorities obtained a first-degree robbery warrant for Bass’ arrest.
On April 20, Bass was released from the Madison County Jail on unrelated charges and transported to the Morgan Count Correctional Facility. Bass was booked in for first-degree robbery, in lieu of a $200,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.