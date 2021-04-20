Madison City Schools experiencing service issues with Schoology

The learning platform’s disruptions are occurring worldwide Tuesday

Madison City Schools experiencing service issues with Schoology
Madison City Schools (Source: Madison City Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 20, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 11:57 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools announced service issues with the Schoology platform on Tuesday.

The outage is a worldwide issue for Schoology Learning and is not specifically related to an issue on the local level. According to the status page, the following update was issued shortly after 11:30 a.m. on April 20:

Users are continuing to experience degraded service when accessing Schoology Learning. The team is fully engaged in remediating the current issue. Thank you for your patience.

Check the latest Schoology status here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.