Madison City Schools experiencing service issues with Schoology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools announced service issues with the Schoology platform on Tuesday.
The outage is a worldwide issue for Schoology Learning and is not specifically related to an issue on the local level. According to the status page, the following update was issued shortly after 11:30 a.m. on April 20:
Users are continuing to experience degraded service when accessing Schoology Learning. The team is fully engaged in remediating the current issue. Thank you for your patience.
