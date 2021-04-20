Leader with alcohol e-commerce business speaks about alcohol home delivery bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s now been about a week since Governor Ivey signed the alcohol home delivery bill into law, but many are wondering if ordering alcohol to your house will become the new norm, and how that process will look.
The General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Drizly, the nations largest alcohol e-commerce weighs in about how this will impact you. Starting October, you could order your favorite bottle of wine from the comfort of your own couch while watching your favorite Netflix series. This thanks to S.B. 126, but this bill is leaving many with questions.
Jacqueline Flug with Drizly said they are currently in 1,400 cities, and now that this bill is passed they are hoping to be in our state soon.
“This bill is giving retailers another ability to serve customers,” Flug said.
Flug said S.B. 126 means employees or independent contractors can deliver beer, wine, and spirits directly to those 21 years-or-older. Also, Flug said this bill means there’s a checks and balances system.
“The bill requires background checks for delivery, it requires training for people , and it also limits where deliveries can be made. No deliveries to schools or universities,” Flug said.
As far as what that process will look like for the consumers, Flug said she believes you will most likely you will use an online platform where you can see the different options and pay. Kind of like ordering your food for delivery.
“You will shop for alcohol beverages the same way you shop for groceries or even furniture. You see the item and the prices and you should see the time it should be delivered. Then pay for it online,” Flug said.
