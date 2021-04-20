Huntsville police arrest man for reckless murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is now behind bars for what police say was reckless murder.
Huntsville police arrested Vincent Harmon, 18, for reckless murder following a shooting on April 19. According to a release from HPD, the victim was shot while Harmon was “aware his actions could cause significant risk or bodily harm to another person.”
Around 8 p.m. Monday, investigators were called to Huntsville Hospital after the victim showed up at the hospital with a life-threatening injury. Police confirm the victim was later pronounced dead due to injuries.
The victim’s identity cannot be released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.