Heart of the Valley YMCA booking summer camp spots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sitting lakeside by the campfire this summer just might be calling your child’s name.
Well they are in luck, the Heart of the Valley YMCA is now booking spots for overnight and day campers, but not without safety protocols.
The director for Camp Cha-La-Kee on Lake Guntersville says they will be following CDC guidelines.
As of now, they require children to stay 3 feet apart if they are inside. If that’s not possible, they’ll wear a mask.
The CDC also recommends temperatures to be taken twice a day, and the cabins will be at 70 percent capacity instead of 100.
“Over a year they’ve been stuck inside. Virtual, or in the classroom. Separated from each other and not having a lot of opportunities to be outside. so camp is a great opportunity to get out, explore nature, get back into it. and start developing those social skills. Let’s challenge ourselves and get better at something,” Camp Director Huy Lu said.
The overnight camp is for ages 8 to 14.
Campers will swim in the lake, canoe, practice archery and much more.
