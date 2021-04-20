Heart of the Valley YMCA booking summer camp spots

By Caroline Klapp | April 20, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 10:41 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sitting lakeside by the campfire this summer just might be calling your child’s name.

Overnight summer camp is back for 2021!
Well they are in luck, the Heart of the Valley YMCA is now booking spots for overnight and day campers, but not without safety protocols.

The director for Camp Cha-La-Kee on Lake Guntersville says they will be following CDC guidelines.

As of now, they require children to stay 3 feet apart if they are inside. If that’s not possible, they’ll wear a mask.

The CDC also recommends temperatures to be taken twice a day, and the cabins will be at 70 percent capacity instead of 100.

“Over a year they’ve been stuck inside. Virtual, or in the classroom. Separated from each other and not having a lot of opportunities to be outside. so camp is a great opportunity to get out, explore nature, get back into it. and start developing those social skills. Let’s challenge ourselves and get better at something,” Camp Director Huy Lu said.

The overnight camp is for ages 8 to 14.

Campers will swim in the lake, canoe, practice archery and much more.

You can find a link to apply for your child’s spot here.

