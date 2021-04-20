Hartselle community unsatisfied with school board response to softball coach

HAERTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christy Ferguson has served as the head softball coach of Hartselle High School for more than twenty years.
After bringing the school multiple state championships, last week she was told to step down as the head coach by school administrators.
Former players tell WAFF Ferguson told her players before a game that a player would not be participating because she was exposed to COVID. Someone who heard this went to the school board and Ferguson says she was unaware that this was a FERPA violation.
Today, former players and coaches came before the Hartselle City School Board to announce they believe it is unfair she was asked to leave.
“I urge you and to listen and respond to the community that elected you as a board member. I am afraid it will negatively affect our schools if it is not corrected.”
The school board responded by saying they have a process they cannot divulge and have no further comments.
“We appreciate you all respecting our process and working with us.”
Brooklyn Wallas Former player on her 2018 championship team says Coach Ferguson cares deeply for her players and would never want to upset or hurt anyone.
“She is the most… I don’t even know how to say it… She is the most important person to me at Hartselle. She cares and she is constantly teaching us not only about the sport, but about life. "
Ali Forth is another former player who was on Ferguson’s 2014 championship team. Forth says she is angry about the school board’s decisions tonight.
“I am just angry. Hartselle is better than that,” Forth said.
Officials on the school board say they hope to have a decision made within in a week or two.
Supporters noticed Coach Ferguson’s name was not on the agenda to discuss tonight, and are not satisfied with today’s response.
They are hoping to have Coach Ferguson back on the field as soon as possible.
“We as a community, we’re here for her and to honor her, we deserve to hear more… more than that. We deserve better and she does too.”
Holland tells us to stay tuned for a statement from Ferguson later this week.
