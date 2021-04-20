Hartselle community rallies behind former softball coach, Coach Ferguson

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christy Ferguson coached the Hartselle High School softball team for over twenty years and won multiple state championships.
The Hartselle City School board recently announced she would be stepping down as coach, effective immediately.
School leaders have not offered a detailed explanation regarding the decision, but former player Anna Holland believes Ferguson was asked to step down for violating student health-related privacy known as FERPA laws.
Many people gathered outside the school board meeting with signs in support for Coach Ferguson to get her job back. Along with this, an online petition has over 2,000 signatures of people wanting her back on the coaching job.
Holland asked the board to give Ferguson her position back effective immediately and is requesting a formal investigation into the situation if they decline offering her back the position.
“This is what I love about Hartselle. I love that we are a community, that we come together when we feel like something is right and something unjust has happened to someone that we love. And this is someone who has poured their heart and soul into our community, into girls athletics for 23 years and she deserves our support and she deserves our loyalty, and I’m so thrilled that everyone is coming out here to be here for her,” said Holland.
Hartselle City Schools would not confirm if FERPA violations were in fact the reason Ferguson is no longer coaching.
WAFF is following this story and will continue to update you as we find out more.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.