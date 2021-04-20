Gov. Ivey awards money to help victims of domestic, sexual assault

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey is awarding $214,500 in grants to four different agencies in North Alabama that help with domestic violence and sexual assault.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is giving out the funds from the U.S. Department of Justice, according to Governor Ivey’s Office.
One of these agencies getting the money is Crisis Services of North Alabama. Becky Cecil with the nonprofit said they’re getting $80,000.
“We are specifically using this money on improvements to our shelter,” Cecil said.
Some ideas they have so far are to put in new flooring, upgrade their lighting, and put in new computers for their clients.
This one is really targeted to our shelter and making improvements there because as you can imagine families come in and there’s a lot of wear and tear on our facilities,” Cecil said. “This money will go directly to the shelter upkeep to making it better for our clients more homey so when they have to come stay with us.”
Cecil said this is so needed, especially after the need for resources for victims of domestic violence skyrocketed during the past year.
“Domestic violence existed before the pandemic, and we had seen changes during the pandemic. It will continue to be around after the pandemic. I saw that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to 44 domestic violence calls last week. So this is something that won’t go away it will be around. I hope it does go away,” Cecil said.
See the following for the breakdown of money:
Cramer Children’s Center in Florence is using $15,000 to help child abuse victims and their families
Victim Services of Cullman is using $51,500 for its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program
One Place of the Shoals is using $68,000 to provide free professional assistance to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse
Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc., is using $80,000 to serve victims
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.