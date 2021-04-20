Florence teen reunited with family after vanishing for three days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After three unbearable days for one Florence Family, a sigh of relief as the 13-year-old girl returned home after disappearing.
“We all had a hole in our hearts looking for her and it’s full tonight. She’s back. She’s home,” says grandmother Darlene.
A big family celebration took place to welcome back the 13-year-old. A biker club escorted her home, and signs and balloons were down the street. It was all a surprise put into place so the teen knows she is loved and supported.
According to court documents, the girl willingly left her home in Florence early April 15th with 19-year-old Daniel Skipworth. Her family says she left because Skipworth threatened to kill her family if she didn’t leave with him.
The teen was later found in Skipworth’s bedroom in Tyler, Texas. Where says she was sexually assaulted by Skipworth multiple times.
“It is the worst feeling in the world,” says her foster parent Daniel.
According to court documents, the two met on social media and messaged through an app called Discord. The family says Skipworth located her through a game.
“Over one game. And one person sending her a message that was supposed to open up free stuff on the game. It sent him our address,” says Darlene.
Skipworth is being charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Kidnapping, Trafficking, and Resisting Arrest.
The family wants to spread the word to parents to prevent this from happening to another family.
“Please monitor your kids. I know they are supposed to be safe, but they are not. There is always something that can wiggle around it. There are just monsters out there waiting,” says Darlene.
