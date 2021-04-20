Deputies charge teenager with manslaughter of 3-month-old baby

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County teenager was arrested for the death of a 3-month-old baby, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
On April 20, deputies arrested at 15-year-old from Athens on a manslaughter charge. Officials say the teenager was not related to the infant.
It began on April 8, when officials with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call for emergency medical services at a home on Myrtlewood Drive. The call was about a 3-month-old infant having difficulty breathing.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the infant was transported to Athens Limestone Hospital for treatment where CT scan results showed severe head trauma. The infant was then transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for additional treatment.
On April 9, the infant’s physician at the hospital called investigators, confirming the infant was suffering severe head trauma and wasn’t expected to live through the weekend.
Deputies say the juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Details are limited at this time since the defendant is a juvenile.
This is an ongoing investigation, stick with WAFF for updates.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.