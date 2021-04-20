2021 Daikin Festival cancelled due the coronavirus pandemic

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A popular Decatur festival has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19.
The Daikin Festival is usually held at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. This festival features Japanese traditions, live entertainment, hot-air balloon rides, cultural displays and art contest.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Daikin typically takes place in May and attracts nearly 20,000 people.
This festival is set to return in 2022.
