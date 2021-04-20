City of Sheffield officials vote to allow animal control officer to issue citations

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County Animal Control Officer can now issue citations a simple animal-related offense without contacting police to write a report.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the city council recently voted to allow Animal Control Officer, Anthony Wilbanks, to write citations, then drop them off at municipal court so the case can go through the system without involving the police.
Mayor of Sheffield, Steve Stanley, Anthony Wilbanks and Animal Shelter Director Judie Nichols met with a prosecutor and municipal judge to discuss changes.
“We have come to an understanding he (Wilbanks) doesn’t have to have a police report,” Stanley said. “He can cite people on his own authority, as long as he provides an accurate description of what the offense was. We’re going to have more proactive enforcement of our animal control ordinance.”
City officials voted for this change to go into effect on May 1. Wilbanks will be able to write a ticket without waiting over 15 minutes for a police officer to arrive to his location. For more on this story, visit our news partners at the Times Daily.
