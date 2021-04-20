Big temperature swing for Wednesday

Enjoy the sunshine and beautiful weather today because some drastic changes will happen overnight.
A cold front will sweep through from the northwest overnight bringing light scattered rain showers to Middle TN and North AL, showers should be light and dissipate by the morning commute. The wind chill will be in the 20s behind the front on Wednesday morning, winter coats will be a good idea! Wednesday will be a colder and breezy day with highs in the middle 50s, NW winds could gust to 25 mph at times.
A clear and cold evening is expected Wednesday into Thursday with lows dropping into the middle 30s, patchy frost will be possible so please cover and protect any sensitive plants and vegetation. Thursday will be sunny but still cool with high temps in the low to middle 50s. Clouds quickly move in for Friday with spotty rain showers in the afternoon, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
An upper level disturbance will move through on Saturday with widespread rain expected, rainfall could be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Sunday will be sunny and dry at least with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Additional chances for rain and storms will be possible next week.
