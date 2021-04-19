Train hits, kills a man in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office have identified a man they say was killed by a train over the weekend.
DeKalb County deputies confirm Mark Dudley Hixon, age 53 of Rainsville, was killed after he was hit by a train on April 17.
On Saturday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee with Norfolk Southern Railway about someone getting hit by a train just before 2 p.m. DeKalb County Deputies, along with Collinsville Police Officers and Collinsville Fire Department responded to the scene.
Officials say the incident happened in the Collinsville area of County Road 530.
This investigation is ongoing and there are no further details at this time.
