Suspect in 2017 murder goes on trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After four years, a Madison County murder suspect is finally going on trial.
Otis Nelson is accused of killing 44-year-old Mary Washington in November of 2017.
On Monday, the 12 men & women who will serve on the jury were selected.
The defense attorneys and prosecution wrapped up some preliminary details of the case.
The morning began with the attorneys questioning whether newly discovered evidence should be entered.
The defense argued they have located and mapped out a handheld GPS that proves the defendant, Otis Nelson, was not in Huntsville during the time of the murder, they say the GPS proves he was in Mississippi.
The prosecution argued by entering that evidence it discredits the victim’s son who is expected to testify.
The then 13-year-old said he saw Nelson’s vehicle at his house the morning of the murder.
A judge has agreed to allow the GPS evidence to be presented to the jury.
Opening statements for the trial of Otis Nelson will begin Tuesday morning.
We expect to hear from family members of both the suspect and victim in this case.
WAFF will be in the courtroom and will bring you the updates as the trial begins its first full day of testimony.
We expect to have a verdict by the end of this week.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.