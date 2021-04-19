Sun and 70s Tuesday before a big temperature drop

Cloud cover will gradually increase this evening with cool overnight temps in the upper 40s.
We have one more great day ahead on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and seasonal highs in the low to middle 70s. A cold front will swing through Wednesday morning bringing a chance at light showers. Much colder air will be in tow with highs on Wednesday only in the middle 50s!
Clear skies will allow temps to fall into the 30s for Thursday morning and patchy frost may be possible, especially into Middle Tennessee. Please protect any plants and sensitive vegetation! The cooler air will linger for the end of the week with highs in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.
We are tracking another system that will move through next weekend bringing increasing chances of rain and thunderstorms.
