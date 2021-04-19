Rocket City Trash Pandas hosting gameday job fair for 2021 season

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - In just a few short weeks, minor league baseball will be back in full swing, in the rocket city! The Rocket City Trash Pandas are seeking to hire passionate, energetic and driven individuals ahead of their inaugural 2021 season.
The Trash Pandas aim at taking their organization to the next level by hiring people who have similar passions as them; especially those who have a passion to support the community.
The job fair will be held on Wednesday, April 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Available positions include:
- Ushers
- Parking
- Security
- Housekeeping
- Ticket Takers
- Cooks
- Kitchen Stewards
- Cashiers
- Concessions runners
For those who love the entertainment industry, baseball, our community and desire be a part of this unique opportunity, click here to access positions.
