Morgan County Correction Officer injured by inmate

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office say a correction officer is now in the hospital after being injured by an inmate.
Mike Swafford with the Sherriff’s Office confirms an inmate attacked the officer on Monday when meals were being distributed.
The officer was transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital where she is in serious condition.
What caused the incident is still unknown at this time.
This is a devolving story, stick with WAFF for updates.
