Limestone County walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Monday

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Good news for those struggling to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, the Athens-Limestone Hospital is opening a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic Monday afternoon.
The clinic will be at Emanuel Baptist Church of Highway 72 in Athens. It will be open Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
These vaccines will be first-come, first-serve. Athens-Limestone Hospital Director of Pharmacy Lauren Woller said they’re going to set aside a certain number of vaccines every day and when they’re out, they’re out.
But, she says if they run into a greater need they could adjust how many shots they have each day.
Woller said this has required a lot of work and planning behind the scenes.
“Since the doses are only good for six hours after you prepare them, we’re working very carefully to make sure we don’t waste any doses and we’ve been very successful in making sure we don’t waste any so far.”
This clinic will administer the Pizer vaccine, so everyone 16 and older will be eligible.
