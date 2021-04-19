Huntsville crews confirm 1 fatality in Broadmor Road house fire

House fire on Broadmor Road in Huntsville
By Tiffany Thompson and WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 19, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 7:59 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (7:55 a.m.): According to Huntsville Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Jaco, six fire trucks in total responded to the Broadmor Road fire. Crews received reports of the fire at 5:15 a.m.

Jaco said the house is considered a total loss following the fire.

No further information is available at this time.

UPDATE (6:55 a.m.): According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue, one person has died as a result of the Monday morning house fire.

ORIGINAL: Huntsville crews responded to a house fire on Broadmor Road early Monday morning.

WAFF’s Tiffany Thompson is at the house now. Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue units are working the scene.

The fire report originated at 3903 Broadmor Road.

