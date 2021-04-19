Florence parents credit social media to kidnapped daughter reappearance

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 13-year-old from Florence, was allegedly kidnapped from her home by 19-year-old Daniel Dylan Skipworth. The family tells WAFF that the teenager met Skipworth online, and was ignoring his messages. The family also says he located her by a link he sent her through text.
The family says all they care about now is her safety. Now, they want to get the message out for other parents who might face the same situation.
Amanda and Daniel, parents of the 13-year-old, credit social media to saving their daughter.
“They never sent out an Amber Alert, but us as a group sent [messages] all the way to the United Kingdom by ourselves,” says Daniel.
When the teen vanished early Thursday morning the family went to social media for help. By the second day, people across the world were reaching out with a helping hand or condolences.
“If we were still doing this with regular flyers there would be no way this little girl would be brought home,” says Daniel.
Now that the family has her back they want to help others. Her parents say without the work of the community this could all be a very different situation
“Becoming a team. Working as a team. At one point in time, I think on the second day, we had 126 people out riding the roads, putting up flyers, just looking, and giving us details.”
The same community that helped find the 13-year-old came together tonight to pray and show gratitude for her reappearance.
“We want to thank God because if it wasn’t for him she wouldn’t be here today,” says the teen’s aunt.
The teen and her parents were unable to make it to the prayer gathering, but were able to facetime and talk to everyone who showed up and offered support.
“We cannot wait for you to touch down here in Florence, Alabama tomorrow,” says the aunt.
