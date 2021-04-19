Death investigation in Athens underway after body was found in a motel

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple emergency crews responded to calls of a person who was found unresponsive inside an Athens motel.
Authorities said the body was found in the Econo Lodge on US 72 east on Monday morning. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of a 48-year-old male in one of the rooms.
Officials tell WAFF they are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of his death. Police are currently investigating this case as a death investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation and there are no further details at this time.
