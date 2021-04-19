City of Florence announces 2021 Music in the Park schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Covering your community with another sign things are getting back to normal in the Shoals.
The weekly Music in the Park concert series is back! The event halted last year due to coronavirus pandemic, but organizers say they’re ready for 2021.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, musicians will be performing at Wilson Park from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Acts will perform every Wednesday during the months of May and June.
This year’s schedule includes the following:
• May 5 - The Browns with Francis Balentine
• May 12 - The Skyliners
• May 19 - The Nutones
• May 26 - Shannon Knight
• June 2 - Jacob Adams
• June 9 - Jeff Hornbuckle
• June 16 - Trey Nichols
• June 23 - Joseph Baldwin
• June 25 - Jim & I (Jim Stanphil & Lori Simmons), 6-8 p.m. at McFarland Park
The party will kick off on May 5. Read more on Music in the Park from our news partners at the Times Daily.
